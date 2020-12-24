Chicago hit-and-run kills woman, 48, and 12-year-old boy

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say a woman and a 12-year-old boy who were crossing a Chicago street were struck and fatally injured overnight by a car that then sped away from the scene. Forty-eight-year-old Araceli Gutierrez and Giovanne Bucio were taken to different hospitals Wednesday night and pronounced dead about an hour later. Chicago police are looking for the dark-colored vehicle that fled the scene at a high rate of speed after the victims were struck. Police say that car likely has some front-end damage near the driver’s side headlight area and is believed to a Chevy Malibu manufactured between 2009 and 2012.