Chiefs on brink of No. 1 seed with Falcons coming to town

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have reached the precipice of the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a nine-game winning streak that includes some heavy hitters with Super Bowl aspirations of their own. But while records alone suggest the Chiefs finally get a breather to finish off the regular-season, facing the losing Falcons and Chargers, both Kansas City coach Andy Reid and Atlanta counterpart Raheem Morris are in agreement that Sunday’s game could be far tighter than the more-than-10-point spread.