Chiefs rookie Sneed becoming indispensable to defense

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had very few holes to plug after their Super Bowl run, one of which was at cornerback. That made it seem odd that they waited until the fourth round of the April draft to pluck L’Jarius Sneed out of Louisiana Tech. Turns out Chiefs general manager Brett Veach and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo knew what they were doing. Snead has become an indispensable part of the Kansas City defense, playing both outside and inside with equal aplomb.