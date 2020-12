The Kansas City Chiefs can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye with a win over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. They also can back into the seed if things fall right in games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo. The Falcons are visiting Kansas City for the first time since taking a 40-24 win on Sept. 9, 2012. The Chiefs won 29-28 in Atlanta on Dec. 4, 2016, before the Falcons advanced to the Super Bowl.