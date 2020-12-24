China steps up pressure on Alibaba with anti-monopoly probe

BEIJING (AP) — China’s market regulator has launched an anti-monopoly investigation of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, stepping up the ruling Communist Party’s effort to control fast-growing tech industries. The market regulator says it is looking into Alibaba’s policy of “choose one of two,” which requires business partners to avoid dealing with its competitors. Chinese leaders said earlier anti-monopoly enforcement will be a priority this year. Last month, regulators suspended the planned stock market debut of Ant Group, an online finance platform spun off from Alibaba. Internet companies in the United States face similar scrutiny.