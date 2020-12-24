College Basketball: Wednesday (Dec. 23) 18th-Ranked “Fighting Illini” Post A Big Conference Victory Against Penn State On The Road

Illinois All-American guard Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 of his 30 points in the second half to lead No. 18 Illinois past Penn State, 98-81 on the road. The Morgan Park product also had 5 assists.

Kofi Cockburn added 23 points and 6 rebounds in the victory. Teammate Andre Curbelo chipped in with 15 points and eight assists for the Illini, who trailed 19-4 before tying the game by halftime.

The (6-3) Fighting Illini will return to the college hardwood on Saturday, December 26 in Champaign against the Hoosiers of Indiana. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. at the State Farm Center. Illinois is (4-0) playing at home this season.