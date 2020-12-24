Commander threatens to target Turkish forces in Libya

CAIRO (AP) — A Libyan commander who launched an offensive last year to capture the capital Tripoli from the U.N.-recognized rival government has threatened to use force against Turkish troops if Ankara does not stop interfering in the North African country. Khalifa Hifter’s comments come in response to the Turkish parliament’s decision to extend for 18 months a law that allows the deployment of Turkish troops to Libya. Turkish military assistance to the Tripoli-based government — including advisors, equipment and intelligence — helped block Hifter’s year-long offensive on the capital. Turkey has also been accused of sending thousands of Syrian mercenaries to Libya.