Girl with rare disability gets bike designed just for her

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) — A suburban St. Louis 8-year-old with a rare physical disability that leaves her hands with just one gripping finger has gotten a bike designed just for her. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Maeve Boatman took the bike on a test run when she picked it up last weekend from Variety the Children’s Charity. By Monday, she was on the Katy Trail. The Maryland Heights nonprofit’s annual Bikes for Kids program has been running for 22 years, but for Maeve’s wheels, the nonprofit needed to look to new technology. Beginning last spring, Variety enlisted two designers to devise and 3D-print a handlebar adaptation. Variety executive director Brian Roy said he hopes Maeve’s bike will be the first of many 3D projects.