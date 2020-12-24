Grocery stores deal with rush on Christmas Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The grocery stores were crowded on Thursday with shoppers heading in for that missing ingredient for Christmas dinner.

Tim Newendyke, the store director at County Market in Quincy, said they opened at 6 a.m. on Christmas Eve and customers were in the store all day grabbing last-minute items.

"Today's been like a lot of people coming in to grab some last-minute things, it looks like. Anything maybe they forgot to get maybe earlier in the week, or over the last weekend," Newendyke said.

Newendyke said with the holiday Friday, he and his employees are making sure all the shoppers have what they need

"We're keeping busy, taking care of customers and helping them find where things are at in the store," Newendyke said

County Market will be closed on Christmas day but will be back open at 6 a.m. on Saturday.