Harvey police arrest security guard in video that goes viral

HARVEY, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago police chief says officers captured on a widely shared video arresting a security guard did so after the guard allegedly struck a man who had been handcuffed. Harvey Police Chief Robert Collins says 60-year-old Robert Undraitis of Calumet City was working for a security company that contracts with the Pace suburban bus system. He says Undraitis was arrested last Saturday after he allegedly “sucker punched” 30-year-old Jeremiah Nesbitt of Chicago Heights after Nesbitt was handcuffed by Harvey officers and stood up,. Collins says Nesbitt had earlier struck Undraitis in the face near a Pace terminal.