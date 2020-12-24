Hospital Report: Dec. 24, 2020

DEATHS

Elizabeth Ann Golian, 67, of Hannibal, MO , passed away at 1:10 pm, Wednesday, December 23, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Van Hernley, 58, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 3:40 am Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. The family is being served by the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Brittani Tournear had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL

None.