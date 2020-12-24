Howling winter storm stuns Nebraska, claims 3 lives

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say three people from Colorado were killed in a crash as a winter storm slammed Nebraska, likely reaching blizzard status in some parts of the state. The Nebraska State Highway Patrol says the crash happened Wednesday when a sport utility vehicle went out of control on Interstate 80 near the town of Hershey and struck a semitrailer truck. The SUV’s driver, 24-year-old Edgar Navarro, was killed, along with 25-year-old Idayalid Bautista and his 4-year-old daughter, Alexa Navarro. They were from Westminster, Colorado. The patrol says Navarro and Bautista’s 3-year-old and 11-month daughters survived with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.