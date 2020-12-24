Illinois Veterans Home residents and staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local veterans had the chance to get vaccinated against COVID-19 just in time for Christmas on Thursday.

The Illinois Veterans Home administrator Troy Culbertson said the vaccines arrived Wednesday from the Adams County Health Department.

The doses brought a sigh of relief to a place that has been under so much stress this year.

"We have put into effect about every remediation that we have at our discretion to help prevent COVID from interrupting the life of our residents," Culbertson said.

They administered 125 Pfizer vaccines to employees, and 100 Moderna vaccines to residents Thursday.

Illinois Veterans Home vaccine coordinator, Amanda Wilson, said it's the key to reuniting families with their loved ones.

"I feel that in order to take care of our residents, we need to take care of ourselves," Wilson said. "And, to get through the pandemic, having a vaccine is an essential part in taking care of our residents."

Culbertson added that the vaccine is a needed step towards normalcy.

"This is our employee's doing their part to reunite families," Culbertson said.

Even after the vaccinations, Wilson said now is not the time to let your guards down.

"We need to focus on our healthcare workers, on our elderly first, but when that becomes available to the general public, they really should consider getting the vaccine," Wilson said.

Culbertson said about 300 employees and 200 residents have yet to receive the vaccine.

The home will receive an additional shipment of vaccines next week.

