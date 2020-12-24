Kids Second Chance gives away 375 free cooked meals

QUINCY (WGEM) -- A local organization gave away 375 free cooked Christmas Eve meals to families in need in Quincy Thursday.

Kids Second Chance Founder, Shane McDermott, said they raised about $2,000 from community donations to provide the meals.

He said he saw a need and had to help

"We just started this organization earlier this year to help kids that are in trouble and trying to get them back on the right path, but with COVID and not being able to get in front of kids personally, we thought this would be a fun thing to do for Christmas to help people out," McDermott said.

He said the turn-out was greater than expected.

Now, he hopes to host another event in the future to help more people.

"People are having a hard time feeding themselves or their families during this crazy time and this is something we can do to help people out," McDermott said.

