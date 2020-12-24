Local grocery stores prepared for holiday shopping rush

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - The day before Christmas is typically one of the busiest days of the year for grocery stores.



Management at Hy-Vee on Broadway in Quincy say they’re expecting to be busy all day long as people finish their last-minute shopping before the holiday.

Store management say they are taking steps to make sure the day runs smoothly, and they’re able to get shoppers in and out as quickly as possible.



They say more employees are scheduled to work to keep up demand for the wide variety of items shoppers will want.

“We can take care of them in a lot of ways with gift cards, meals to go, party trays like shrimp trays and candy trays, Quincy Hy-Vee store director Steve Lab said. "All of those have to be produced so that’s an extra production.”

Management says just like during the Thanksgiving shopping rush, they’re seeing people opting for smaller turkeys and hams versus past years.

They say they’re still expecting this to be one of their busiest days of the year inside the store, but they’ve also seen more shoppers than ever taking advantage of curbside pickup options.

“The online shopping aisles online folks are using that versus coming in. Some people don’t want to wear a mask and that’s understandable, but we have safety precautions as well. So we see the business being just as busy, we’re just doing it in different ways,” Lab said.

Lab says he expects more shoppers than usual in the store, so they’ll be paying close attention to COVID-19 guidelines including keeping the store under the required capacity.



Workers are also using cart sanitizers and hand-held sanitizers around the store.



And, of course masks are required for anyone entering the store

Hy-Vee stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

County Market stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Walmart stores will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Day.

Aldi stores will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Even and will be closed on Christmas Day.