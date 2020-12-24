Moroccan journalist appears before judge on espionage charge

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — A prominent Moroccan journalist and activist is facing charges of undermining state security, receiving foreign funding and collaborating with foreign intelligence. Omar Radi, a 34-year-old investigative journalist and human rights activist, appeared before an investigating judge in Casablanca on Thursday to face the charges. Radi has been in custody in Casablanca since July. His case has raised concerns over press freedoms in the North African kingdom, with rights groups saying that the charges are politically motivated. Radi’s father said he remains in good spirits and was happy to see his mother in court for the first time in five months.