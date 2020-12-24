NBA Notebook: Wednesday (Dec. 23) Chicago Bulls Lose Their Season-Opener Against The Atlanta Hawks At The United Center

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young had a big night against the Chicago Bulls in their season-opener. Young pumped in 37 points at the United Center as the revamped Hawks pounded the Bulls 124-104. The loss spoiled Billy Donovan's debut as Bulls head coach.

Atlanta shot 54% (43 for 80) from the field and had seven players score in double figures. Cam Reddish had 15 points, and John Collins finished with 14. Looking for its first playoff berth since 2017, the Hawks signed Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Rajon Rondo and Kris Dunn during free agency. Rondo and Dunn were held out on opening night, but Bogdanovic had 15 points and seven rebounds, and Gallinari scored 13.

Be sure to tune in to exciting Bulls basketball "LIVE" all season long on WGEM Sportsradio ESPN 1440/98.9.