No Christmas Eve joy for truckers stuck in UK virus gridlock

CALAIS, France (AP) — Trucks inched slowly past checkpoints in the port Dover and headed across the English Channel to Calais, after France partially reopened its borders with Britain following a scare over a rapidly spreading new virus variant. Thousands of truckers and travellers remain trapped in mass gridlock at Dover port on Christmas Eve, held up by slow delivery of coronavirus tests. Anyone entering France from Britain now requires a negative test to proceed. Nations around the world began barring people from Britain over the weekend amid concerns about a new version of the virus. The announcement added to anxieties at a time when Europe has been walloped by soaring new virus infections and deaths.