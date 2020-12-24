Skip to Content

Police: Victim of deadly hit-and-run was a 24-year-old man

10:03 am Missouri news from the Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash who was left lying on the side of a street for more than 48 hours before he was found. Police said Thursday that 24-year-old Deyonta Tenner was the person killed Dec. 18 when a speeding vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian. But it wasn’t until around 9 a.m. Sunday that someone called authorities to report the body near the road. Police have released photos of the vehicle believed to be involved.

Associated Press

