Police: Victim of deadly hit-and-run was a 24-year-old man

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities have identified the victim of a fatal hit-and-run crash who was left lying on the side of a street for more than 48 hours before he was found. Police said Thursday that 24-year-old Deyonta Tenner was the person killed Dec. 18 when a speeding vehicle left the roadway and struck a pedestrian. But it wasn’t until around 9 a.m. Sunday that someone called authorities to report the body near the road. Police have released photos of the vehicle believed to be involved.