Pope hopes to visit South Sudan, Lebanon if security permits

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis has told the leaders of South Sudan and Lebanon that he hopes to visit their countries but demanded they do more to bring peace and stability to their nations. Francis issued a pair of Christmas messages on Thursday, with his South Sudan appeal co-signed by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, and the moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Scotland, the Rev. Martin Fair. Francis has been hoping to visit South Sudan for years but security concerns have prevented him. In 2019, Francis invited South Sudan’s rival leaders to the Vatican for an Easter summit, and stunned onlookers when he knelt down and kissed their feet in a humble plea for peace.