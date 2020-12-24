Prayer vigil held for COVID-19 patients on Christmas Eve

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Local church members came together to pray for the people fighting against COVID-19 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy on Christmas Eve night.

The Adams County Health Department reported 62 people were in the hospital Thursday because of COVID-19.

A few people, like Rev. Kyle Frink of the United Methodist Church in Quincy, braved the cold outside the hospital on Broadway to pray for them.

"Our churches are not meeting, and perhaps God has a call, still in place for us, and so to be here, and to just show others that there are people that are still caring," Rev. Kyle said.

He said that's why they've been looking for other ways to meet and show support for all those battling COVID-19 right now.

"Most of us don't know the battle that they are directly going through, but again, there are people that care. There are people that, that are praying every day," Rev. Kyle said.

Carie Frink came out to pray as well. As she walked, and prayed, she said she wanted these feelings to reach the healthcare workers and patients inside the hospital.

"They are extremely loved, and even though people are distantly praying right now, we just wish that we could wrap our arms around them, and just comfort them," Carie said.

She said despite only a few coming out in the cold, she said she knows other people in our community feel the same way.

"Just know that we are out here wanting to do the same and sending as much love as we can," Carie said.

"This just really is not about any of us here. This is about, again, we feel that God calls us to continue to be caring about other people. And so that's why we're here on this cold Christmas Eve," Rev. Kyle said.

The Adams County Health Department reported there were 11 people in the ICU on Christmas Eve.

Rev. Kyle said they have also had prayer vigils at the Quincy police Department, several Quincy schools, and local nursing homes.