Quincy Mall busy with for last-minute Christmas shoppers

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Shoppers filled Quincy Mall on Christmas Eve getting their last-minute gifts making for a day that mall employees said they hoped would be as busy as they expected it to be.

Ronnie Holtschlag is a cashier at Go! Calendars Games & Toys. She said they are expecting a rush.

“We expect that there’s going to be some people who maybe forgot a niece or nephew or maybe forgot one of the grandkids. But we expect that there will be a rush later today. Even if it’s just for stocking stuffers," Holtschlag said.

Fran Arnett is a last-minute shopper. She said the mall was her first and last stop.

“Just shopping last-minute for a son-in-law. That’s kind of hard to shop for, why? Because he’s a Detroit Lions fan,” Arnett said.

Holtschlag said it's been a busy Christmas season.

“We’ve had people with three-digit and four-digit purchases who’s been, I’m not buying anything until two hours before Christmas," Holtschlag said. "It can get to the point where sometimes there’s been a line all the way to the opposite side of the building, and we only have a 50-foot space. So it can get fairly busy pretty quick."

Mall employees said they are hoping to capitalize after Christmas with shoppers coming in to spend gift cards and holiday money.