Quincy Medical Group: “Play Of The Week” Nominees–December 23

Vote For Your Favorite QMG "Play Of The Week Nominee"

Drew Mallett Hits A Fade-Away Jumper for 2 vs. Canton. (Highland) Nariah Clay Comes Up With A Steal & A Score vs. Highland. (Canton) Kayleigh Hall Hits A Jumper Before The Buzzer vs. Ft. Madison. (Keokuk) Vasin Thurman Hits 3-Pointer Before The Buzzer vs. Mediapolis. (HTC)

Winner Will Be Announced Sunday On WGEM Sports At Ten

Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays To You And Your Family!