Quincy Medical Group: “Play Of The Week” Nominees–December 23

  1. Drew Mallett Hits A Fade-Away Jumper for 2 vs. Canton. (Highland)
  2. Nariah Clay Comes Up With A Steal & A Score vs. Highland. (Canton) 
  3. Kayleigh Hall Hits A Jumper Before The Buzzer vs. Ft. Madison. (Keokuk)
  4. Vasin Thurman Hits 3-Pointer Before The Buzzer vs. Mediapolis. (HTC)

Winner Will Be Announced Sunday On WGEM Sports At Ten

Merry Christmas And Happy Holidays To You And Your Family!

Tony Cornish Jr.

Tony is the Sports Director for WGEM News.

