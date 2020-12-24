Rail crews resume cleanup after NW Indiana train derailment

GARY, Ind. (AP) — Crews have resumed cleanup work in northwest Indiana, a day after a freight train derailment sent 20 rail cars flying off the tracks along a highway. No injuries were reported following Wednesday’s partial derailment in Gary which left train wheels strewn along the tracks with cars tipped over and smashed. Norfolk Southern spokesman Jeff DeGraff says 20 cars derailed when the eastbound train with two locomotives hauling 132 rail cars along U.S. 12. The Times of Northwest Indiana reports that the train had departed from Chicago and was en route to Elkhart when it derailed.