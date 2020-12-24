Relative of Blackwater victim in Iraq says pardons ‘unfair’

BAGHDAD (AP) — Faris Fadel describes the recent decision by the Trump administration to pardon four military contractors convicted of killing 14 Iraqi civilians, including his brother, 13 years ago as unfair. His brother, Osama Abbas, had been on his way to work that fateful day when Blackwater contractors opened fire in a busy Baghdad square. Trump pardoned the four, who were convicted in 2014 for the killings. Fadel, now 4 years old, says: “This decision was wrong, it was unfair. How can you release those who have blood on their hands?” Fadel also blames the Iraqi government for not pushing for justice sooner.