Reparations after Fla. massacre a model, descendants say

As the call for reparations for the Black community in America has gotten louder in recent years, the story of the Gulf Coast enclave of Rosewood, and Florida’s measures to repair the harm done there, has begun to be noticed. Decades after the 1923 massacre that destroyed a church and the other buildings in the Black part of town, descendants are receiving scholarships to attend state schools. Family members continue to meet every year for reunions and share the motto “We’ve Come This Far By Faith.” They hope the reparations they have received will be an example for others.