Church of St. Peter holds Christmas Eve masses under capacity

QUINCY (WGEM) -- The Church of St. Peter in Quincy hosted their Christmas Eve masses Thursday keeping COVID-19 regulations in mind.

Father Leo Enlow said they made sure each service was in compliance by keeping the capacity under 25 percent.

"Well, right now, they were expected to sign in, and so we have a really have good numbers. About 25 percent is what we're allowed and that's close to 200 people," Father Enlow said.

Father Enlow added that their top priority was to make sure everyone who attended any service followed social distancing guidelines along with other CDC regulations.