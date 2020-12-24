Strong winds cause Christmas Eve barn fire in Hancock County

SUTTER, Ill. (WGEM) -- A barn in rural Hancock County caught fire around 9:30 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

The fire was contained to a barn behind a house at 280 North County Road 820.

The Lima Tioga Fire Protection District Chief said that wind knocked a powerline loose which sparked the fire.

Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained to the barn.

He said their was extensive damage, but he believes the barn is salvageable.

The chief said weather and icing made it a bit challenging to contain the fire.

The Lima Tioga Fire Protection District and Hamilton Fire Department responded to the fire.