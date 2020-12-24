The autopsy, a fading practice, revealed secrets of COVID-19

NEW YORK (AP) — Experts say the COVID-19 pandemic has helped revive the autopsy at many hospitals. The procedure has helped doctors this year understand what coronavirus does to patients’ organs and how they might better treat some of the disease’s more baffling symptoms. At the same time, hospital autopsies remain far less common and much more under-resourced than they were 50 years ago. By demonstrating how a hospital’s morgue can help improve care in its ICUs, experts hope the pandemic could lead to something of a renaissance for the practice. Others are less certain about whether autopsies can fully rebound.