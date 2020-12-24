Timeline of events in Britain’s exit from the European Union

LONDON (AP) — The milestone that started Britain’s departure from the European Union took place on Jan. 23, 2013, the day British Prime Minister David Cameron promised a voter referendum on the U.K.’s continued membership in the EU. Plenty of political twists and turns marked the road to Brexit since then, including the resignations of both Cameron and his successor, heated Parliament debates in London, late night meetings at EU headquarters in Brussels, postponements and protest marches. Even when Britain finally left the EU on Jan. 31, 2020, it was just the start of another chapter. The two sides spent nine months trying to strike a deal on their new relationship. and announced one on Christmas Eve.