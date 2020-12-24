Track Santa with NORAD

To see the full Santa tracker, click here.

Despite the pandemic, Santa is masked up and on his way delivering presents to all the good children.

The North American Aerospace Defense Command is celebrating the 65th Anniversary of tracking Santa's journey around the globe.

NORAD states you can also track Santa's whereabouts by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) where they will either speak with a live phone operator or hear a recorded update.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the NORAD Tracks Santa Operations Center reports it will have fewer phone operators, so callers who do not reach a volunteer will hear a regularly updated recording as to Santa's current location.

Anytime on Christmas Eve, Amazon Alexa users can ask for Santa's location through the NORAD Tracks Santa skill for Amazon Alexa, and OnStar subscribers can press the OnStar button in their vehicles to locate Santa.

NORAD adds the official NORAD Tracks Santa app has also been updated for 2020 and is also available in the Apple App and Google Play stores.

NORAD states tracking Santa has been a tradition since 1955 when a local newspaper advertisement informed children they could call Santa directly – only the contact number was misprinted.

Instead of reaching Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty, U.S. Air Force Colonel Harry Shoup, at the Continental Air Defense Command Operations Center, the predecessor to NORAD. Col. Shoup was quick to realize a mistake had been made, and assured the child he was Santa.

Shoup then assigned a duty officer to continue answering calls. Thus, a holiday tradition was born, which NORAD has carried on since it was created in 1958.

Each year since, NORAD has reported Santa's location on Dec. 24 to millions of children and families around the world.

