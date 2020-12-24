Turkey’s central bank raises interest rate to 17%

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s central bank has raised the benchmark interest rate for a second time in a row under its new chief. The bank announced following its Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Thursday that it was raising the one-week repo rate by 200 basis points to 17%. The decision follows the November hike of 475 basis points. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan ousted the previous central bank chief in November, after the lira dipped to record lows and appointed Naci Agbal, a former finance minister, to the post. The former chief had reduced interest rates from 2018 highs, in line with Erdogan’s aversion to high rates.