Very Cold Christmas Eve

Very cold conditions continue across the Tri-States Thursday as winds remain out of the Northwest. High temperatures will only reach into the low 20's. Winds, while not as strong as Wednesday, are still gusting to the 30mph range. These winds will bring wind chills in the single digits most of the day. The morning will feature some clouds and isolated flurries, but the rest of the afternoon should be mostly sunny. Overnight, temperatures will drop into the single digits with widespread wind chills below zero. Santa Claus should be pretty warm since he is used to the cold in the North Pole, but anyone else that ventures out should bundle up. Christmas Day will be a touch warmer, with temperatures reaching the upper 20's. A light breeze will keep wind chills low however.

Heading into the weekend temperatures rebound back above average. Highs will be in the upper 30's to to low 40's Saturday and mid to upper 40's Sunday. Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, and Sunday will be mostly cloudy. There is a slight chance of some light showers on Sunday but most should stay dry. A cold front will lower temps back into the low 30's next Monday and Tuesday. Eyes then turn to a strong storm system that will impact the area next week. Currently models bring the chance for some snow showers Tuesday and wintry mix Wednesday. There is still uncertainty over the exact storm track, so stay tuned for updated forecasts over the next few days.