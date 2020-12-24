WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (Dec. 23) Central Lee’s Mya Merschman Turns In A “Magical Performance” On The Prep Hardwood And The Hannibal Pirates Wrestling Team Sets Their Sights On A Possible Longer Run To The Post-Season

Anytime a high school basketball player scores 50 points in a single game, the feat is going to draw a lot of attention from basketball fans from near and far. That's certainly the case for Central Lee's Mya Merschman. The talented senior burned the nets as she turned in a record-setting performance in Donnellson, Iowa on Tuesday evening.

The team from New London had a tough time trying to slow down the Clarke University signee on her home floor, as she sat on the verge of CLHS Lady Hawks basketball history at the start of the night. We'll take a second look at Mya's amazing feat and check in with the talented shooting guard, who has plans to major in Pre-Med, once her college career gets underway next fall.

In the "Land of Lincoln" earlier this week, a lawsuit was filed against the Illinois High School Association and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. The legal action brought on by four parents in LaSalle County who have student-athletes in the prep ranks who may not be too happy about the status of the winter sports schedule with the state during our current global pandemic. We'll have an update.

In the "Show Me State" right now, the Hannibal Pirates wrestling team has visions of making it to the State Tournament in 2021. At this point, the wrestlers and coaches understand that getting to the state mats will require a lot of extra stamina, as well as focus and dedication, as opposed to years in the past, due to changes in scheduling caused by the COVID-19 global pandemic. We'll check in with the "Red and Black" for an update on the journey ahead.