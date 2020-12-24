WGEM Sports At Ten: Wednesday (December 23) Central Lee Basketball Standout Mya Merschman Is In The Spotlight After Her Record-Setting Performance And The Leathernecks Of WIU Fall To Defeat In The Windy City

Central Lee shooting guard Mya Merschman will forever be remembered as one of the most prolific scorers in Southeast Iowa prep basketball history. Mya's record setting performance turned in on Tuesday evening against New London was a wonder to behold, and the way things are going this season, don't be surprised if even more scoring records fall in the weeks ahead. WGEM's Richard Denson has more on the Clark University signee from Donnellson, Iowa.

On the college hardwood, Western Illinois ventured to "The Windy City" on Wednesday to tip-off against DePaul. Tamell Pearson pumped in 15 points and pulled down 7 rebounds against the Blue Demons in Chicago. Teammate Will Carius also had 15 points and 7 boards to go along with his 3 assists, but unfortunately for the Leathernecks still fell to defeat 91-72.

WIU is now (2-5) on the season while DePaul checks in at (1-0).

The Leathernecks will return to action on Saturday, January 2 at Western Hall against North Dakota State. Tip-off is set for 3:30 p.m. in Macomb.