Winter storm in Dakotas, Minnesota make travel frightful

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A storm that began with snow, strong winds and bitter cold into the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota and began moving east was making travel treacherous and grounded flights on one of the most anticipated air travel days since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Blizzard warnings were posted in the region as National Weather Service officials called for wind chills to dip to 35 F below zero, pushed by gusts of more than 60 mph. Numerous travel advisories urged motorists to stay off the roads. The storm was centered in southeastern Minnesota and was expected to track steadily toward Eau Claire, Wisconsin and northern Michigan by Wednesday night. Flights were cancelled at airports from Fargo, North Dakota to the Twin Cities.