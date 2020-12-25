A Cold Christmas and a Weekend Warmup

Christmas Day started off cold with wind chills below zero. Highs managed to get into the 20's but wind chills remained in the teens for much of the day. Overnight temperatures should stay in the upper teens to low 20's. Weak Southerly winds and mostly sunny skies should help raise temperatures back into the upper 30's and low 40's Saturday. Highs on Sunday will reach into the upper 40's to near 50 as a weak low pressure system moves through. Most models keep the Tri-States dry, but there is a small chance of precip. Temperatures fall behind the system back into the low 30's Monday.

There is still uncertainty with regard to the track and timing of the mid-week system which impacts what precipitation type the Tri-States see. Temps will start cold Tuesday but will rise slowly through the afternoon and evening. It is likely that precipitation will start as snow or wintry mix. Overnight Tuesday into Wednesday the precipitation will likely change back to rain as a warm front moves through. Temps could reach the low to mid 40's Wednesday. As the storm moves to the East, cold air will rush back in and could change the precip back to snow to wrap up the storm. Overall, expecting mostly rain from this system right now despite the wintry start and end. As the storm system moves into the western United States this weekend, the amount of uncertainty should drop as models get to sample the storm with observations.