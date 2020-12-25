After early success, S. Korea sleepwalks into virus crisis

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea had seemed to be winning the fight against the coronavirus. Quickly ramping up its testing, contact-tracing and quarantine efforts paid off when it weathered an early outbreak without the economic pain of a lockdown. But a deadly resurgence has reached new heights during Christmas week, prompting soul-searching on how the nation sleepwalked into a crisis. It has added more than 15,000 infections in the last 15 days alone. Amid increasing hospitalizations and deaths, the shock to people’s livelihoods is deepening and public confidence in the government is eroding. Officials could decide to increase social distancing measures to maximum levels on Sunday, after resisting for weeks.