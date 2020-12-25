Chicago area private college lays off 51, closes 15 programs

CHICAGO (AP) — A liberal arts college in suburban Chicago has laid off 51 faculty and staff members and closed 15 academic programs because of budget concerns exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic. The Chicago Tribune reports the programs include chemistry, business communication, graphic arts and theater. Current students will be able to complete their degrees, potentially with partnerships at nearby schools, but new students can’t enroll. University President Russell Dawn says the school’s Board of Regents made the decision final earlier this month following a two-year evaluation. But several students say the decision still took them by surprise.