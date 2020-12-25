Gardner Camp urges residents to keep them in mind when COVID is over

HULL, ILL. (WGEM) -- Gardner Camps' goal is to provide the ultimate nature experience. Offering outdoor education, mentored youth hunting, shooting sports, and other programs.

After having a slow year due to COVID-19, camp organizers want to remind residents the camp is still up and running.

Cecelia Wayland goes to Baldwin Elementary, she said Gardner Camp has so much to offer.

"It's really fun you get to have so many fun experiences. And there are so many activities. I probably haven't even experienced half the things they do here," Wayland said.

Olivia East is a sophomore at Quincy high school, she said Gardner Camp has taught her a lot.

“It’s been a really unique opportunity for me and my family. It’s free events for us and it’s just a nice escape from reality almost," East said.

Natalie and Sarah Predmore are students at Quincy junior high. They said Gardner camp provides a different experience.

"It's not completely isolated or anything it's just not in the city, which is nice. Because you can experience some wilderness and outdoor things," Sarah said.

Mike Nobis is the board chairman of Gardner Camp. He said the goal of the camp is to get kids outdoors.

“It is an actual outdoor working classroom for students to come out day or night. So we have a great time with it," Nobis said.

Predmore said the camp introduced her to astronomy.

“I like the star-lab because I don’t think I’ve ever done something like that before. That was very unique," Natalie said.

“We started the astronomy program about two years ago. It came about because we have a wonderful night sky. Away from light pollution and stuff so. Within a quick period of time we’ve been able to add all the telescopes and star-lab that you’ve seen," Nobis said.

A group providing access to youth programs in recreational and educational endeavors.

For more information on how to attend the camp click here, or call Amy Lefringhouse at 217-432-1999.