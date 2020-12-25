Gas station employees stay busy on Christmas

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Christmas is a holiday and a day off work for some, but others still have to work on the holiday many celebrate.

Ayerco gas station on 24th and State was one of the few places open today.

Melissa Ewing is the Assistant Manager at Ayerco in Quincy.

She said even though it's a holiday they wanted to make sure they stayed open to serve the community.

Ewing said the employees came together and all worked a three-hour shift, so everyone could enjoy their loved ones.

"Just to make it fair, so that way one employee didn't get the day off to spend with the family. Everybody had t work here, just to make it fair to everybody. Let's see we split it up between our five employees," Ewing said.

Ewing said that even though she had to work today. She looks forward to enjoying the night with her family and loved ones.