Illinois reports 156 deaths from COVID-19, 5,742 new cases

CHICAGO (AP) — Public health officials from Illinois are reporting 156 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,742 confirmed and probable infections. Overall, the state has had 930,849 cases and 15,799 deaths. In the last 24 hours, the state has reported nearly 100,000 tests for a total of nearly 13 million tests. Testing sites are closed Friday for Christmas. The state reports 4,352 people are being hospitalized for COVID-19 with 928 in intensive care units.