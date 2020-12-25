Jones, Mack declared out for Falcons vs. Kansas City

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons have declared receiver Julio Jones and center Alex Mack out for Sunday’s game at Kansas City. Jones, a seven-time Pro Bowl selection, will miss his third straight game with a hamstring injury. Mack, a six-time Pro Bowl pick, will miss his first game of the season with a concussion. A third starter, left guard James Carpenter, will miss the game with a groin injury. Free safety Ricardo Allen is listed as questionable with a concussion. Allen was a full participant in practice on Thursday. Return specialist Brandon Powell (foot) and defensive tackle Marlon Davidson (knee) are questionable.