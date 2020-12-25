Marion County Mustangs basketball coach pulls double duty, impacts young athletes

Third-year coach Reed Plunkett is not your typical basketball head coach.

He coaches both the girls and boys basketball teams at his alma mater, Marion County High School in Philadelphia, Missouri, and he's just 25 years old.

Initially signed on to coach just the boys, Plunkett took over the girls job after a situation in the family.

"Originally my sister Randi Clayton was coaching the girls' team and she did a good job her first year here," Plunkett said, "but she had a kid and then quickly got pregnant with a second kid and just kind of sat me down and talked to me like 'Hey Reed I'm just not going to be able to do this' so administration talked to me and I agreed to coach both. I just love being around kids so it's a great fit for me."

Coach Plunkett's players said his young age makes him relatable.

"Most coaches you see are quite a bit older than their team," Junior Lady Mustang Delaney Straus said, "but I think being fresh out of college, he played basketball in college, I think it really keeps it fresh in his mind too and he's got just a lot of experience and he's bringing it right into us"

Win or lose, every time Plunkett's teams take the floor they compete and players say a lot of that is because of his encouraging and calming personality.

"We try to relate basketball to life because these kids are going to play basketball for the next couple of years," Plunkett said ,"then they're gonna go on and be adults and, you know, hopefully, have good careers and raise a family. We want them to look back at their experience playing basketball and the lessons they learned from that to make them better members of society."