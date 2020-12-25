Meals on Wheels makes Christmas deliveries despite pandemic

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - While you were busy in the kitchen cooking for the holidays, others got their Christmas meal a different way.

Thanks to Meals on Wheels, seniors in the Quincy area got a special Christmas meal brought right to their door.

Volunteers said these meals are more important than ever this year – as many seniors who get food from Meal on Wheels have felt isolated due to the pandemic.

Volunteers said, for people stuck in their homes, often alone on Christmas, these meals help to brighten their day and provide hope.

“For a lot of people who aren’t having Christmas with their families due to COVID, this is the one thing they get from somebody today and that’s us coming to deliver them a hot meal.” Jeremy Emerick, Meals on Wheels volunteer

Officials with Meals on Wheels say this year has been difficult for their organization because of the pandemic.

Their in need of volunteers to continue delivering meals and comfort to those in need even after the holiday season is over.

To volunteer with Meals on Wheels, you can sign up here.