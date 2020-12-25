Motorcycle Santa brings gifts to Missouri cancer patient

ST. PETERS, Mo. (AP) — A young St. Louis-area cancer patient’s Christmas celebration included the roar of more than 20 motorcycles, including one with riders dressed as Santa and Mrs. Claus. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the motorcycles came to the St. Peters duplex of Mia Bell and her 8-year-old daughter Chloe on the morning of Christmas Eve. They were there thanks to the Reindeer Ride charity. The group gives Christmas presents and about a year’s worth of household necessities and gift cards to families with children undergoing cancer treatment. Chloe was diagnosed with Stage 4 neuroblastoma cancer in 2017. After some progress, she relapsed in June.