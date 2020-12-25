NFL stars joined students in virtual chats about racism

For several NFL stars, speaking out against social injustice meant speaking to youngsters who have experienced racism. Travis Kelce, Derrick Henry, Tyler Lockett and Calais Campbell each spent time this season chatting with students about a film that focuses on social and emotional effects of racism against Black men and boys. The documentary titled “Black Boys” was executive produced by Malcolm Jenkins. The players joined students in virtual class discussions about the film’s exploration identity, opportunity and equity in America.