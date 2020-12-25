Quincy Salvation Army provides Christmas meals for those in need

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Every day the Quincy Salvation Army helps local families put food on the table – and they say Christmas is no different.

Officials with the Salvation Army say they prepared 512 traditional holiday meals for members of the community.

“It smells quite lovely. We’ve got some ham in there and some cheesy potatoes and corn and we’re passing out bread and a dessert. So it’s a very nice meal for families." Caroline Campbell, Quincy Salvation Army advisory board member and volunteer

The Salvation Army usually hold their annual Christmas dinner in person, but transitioned the event to curbside pick-up due to the pandemic.

“We’re just taking food out to people’s cars as they drive through and they can take them home and enjoy it with their families.” Patty Douglas, Quincy Salvation Army director of development

Some meals were also delivered to families who weren’t able to make it to the KROC Center in person.