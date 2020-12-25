Rockford’s Riverview Ice House to be renovated, not closed

ROCKFORD, Ill. (AP) — The Riverview Ice House in Rockford won’t close after all. Funding has come through to renovate the 45-year-old facility. The Rockford Register Star reports that state Sen. Steve Stadelman of Rockford secured a $2.5 million grant and Rockford’s park district will be responsible for the remaining cost of the $6 million project. The park district will get some help from one family that has pledged $100,000 a year for 10 years and another that has pledged $20,000 a year for 10 years.