Turkey to require negative COVID-19 test result for travel

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey is enacting precautions for international travel, requiring a negative COVID-19 test for passengers to enter the country starting Monday until March. The health minister tweeted a statement Friday saying travelers would need to present a negative result from a PCR test taken in a 72-hour window to board international flights en route to Turkey. Tests weren’t previously required for travel to Turkey. The country has among the worst infection rates in the world, with a weekly average of over 20,000 confirmed daily infections. The total death toll is 19,371, according to official statistics.